Trooper honored for saving elderly man from dog attack

A special ceremony Monday afternoon to honor an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper for saving an elderly man from a vicious dog.

On Oct. 26, 2017, Trooper Joseph Glascox was on patrol in Brighton Township in Lorain County, when he heard scanner traffic from Wellington firefighters about a person being mauled by a dog.

When the trooper arrived on the scene, he saw Roy Warner, 72, being attacked by a large dog.

Trooper Glascox was able to put down the dog and help Warner.

Warner was critically injured and remained in the hospital for a long time.

Warner was able to attend Monday's ceremony with family members.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.