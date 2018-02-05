Trooper honored for saving elderly man from dog attack - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Trooper honored for saving elderly man from dog attack

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Trooper Joseph Glascox honored for saving elderly man. (Source: WOIO) Trooper Joseph Glascox honored for saving elderly man. (Source: WOIO)
Roy Warner saved by Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. (Source: WOIO) Roy Warner saved by Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

A special ceremony Monday afternoon to honor an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper for saving an elderly man from a vicious dog.

On Oct. 26, 2017, Trooper Joseph Glascox was on patrol in Brighton Township in Lorain County, when he heard scanner traffic from Wellington firefighters about a person being mauled by a dog.

When the trooper arrived on the scene, he saw Roy Warner, 72, being attacked by a large dog.

Trooper Glascox was able to put down the dog and help Warner.

Warner was critically injured and remained in the hospital for a long time. 

Warner was able to attend Monday's ceremony with family members.

