5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez's death officially ruled a homicide

A little more than one month after police found the body of Jordan Rodriguez, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Jordan's remains were discovered on Dec. 19, 2017 in the backyard of a West 80th Street home.

Listen to Cleveland police call that led officers to human remains

His body was found in bags.

Jordan's jailed mother, 34-year-old Larissa Maria Rodriguez and mother of nine, led police to the abused body of her son Jordan.

She is charged in his murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Mother of missing 5-year-old pregnant with 10th child

Also charged is Christopher Rodriguez, Larissa's boyfriend. He faces aggravated murder charges in Jordan's death.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.