University Circle installing cameras as part of crime prevention effort

A busy fine arts district will now get high-tech gear aimed at preventing crime.

The nonprofit University Circle Inc. accepted a gift from Security 101 to install $10,000 worth of cameras in the Wade Oval area, which includes the Cleveland Botanical Garden, Cleveland Museum of Art and Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

They say the installation of the cameras isn't connected to crime in the area, but rather to prevent it from happening.

“It is a destination place for 3 million visitors a year. All we try to do is stay on this cutting edge of technology needed to keep communities as safe as possible in this 21st century. This is a progressive step forward to just make sure we do everything we can to keep all of our visitors safe when they come to University Circle,” said University Circle Inc, President, Chris Ronayne.

They are hoping to get the cameras installed by this summer.

