Cleveland policeman, facing domestic abuse and narcotics charges, suspended without pay

A Cleveland police officer has been suspended after being arrested on domestic violence and narcotics charges.

The Cleveland police issued the following statement regarding the case:

"Director of Public Safety, Michael McGrath and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams announce that Patrol Officer Matthew Sliter was arrested on Saturday, February 3, 2018 for Domestic Violence and Violation of the State Drug Law. Sliter, 35, was arrested after police were called to his west side home in which he resides with his girlfriend. Upon being booked at the Central Prison Unit, he was found to have suspected narcotics on his person. This case remains under investigation by the Integrity Control Section, Internal Affairs Unit. Following arrest, Matthew Sliter was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay pending the adjudication of the criminal charges. His most recent assignment was to the Fourth District, Basic Patrol. This case remains under investigation by the Integrity Control Section, Internal Affairs Unit."

