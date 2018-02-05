Cleveland police: Officer under investigation following OVI crash

A Cleveland policeman is under investigation after he was allegedly found to be impaired following a car accident over the weekend.

On Feb. 2 at 3:34 a.m., patrol officer Tramain Golston was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 176 south at Spring Road.

According to Cleveland police, Golston, 29, was impaired and was taken to MetroHealth hospital due to a knee injury sustained in the crash.

Golston, who patrols CPD's third district, was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

"Golston is assigned to the third district on basic patrol. He will be assigned to restricted duty once returned from sick leave pending the adjudication of the criminal charges," said Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia in a prepared statement.

