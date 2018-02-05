Fire rips through Cleveland home; residents displaced

Firefighters rushed to Cleveland's West Side Monday afternoon, as flames tore through the second and third stories of a residence.

According to reports, the home -- located at 2101 West 89th St. -- was occupied when the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire started at about 4:30 p.m., and was extinguished by Monday evening.

The fire caused significant damage to the home, displacing the residents.

The cause has not yet been reported.

