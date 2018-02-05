Aldi hiring spree will bring 300 new jobs to Northeast Ohio

Need a new gig to pay the bills?

Aldi is holding a one-day hiring event for all of its Ohio grocery stores, which will spark the creation of 300 new jobs.

The hiring spree will take place Monday, Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release.

Here's the job and wage breakdown:

Store Associates

$12.35/hour plus a pay increase after six months of employment

Shift Managers

$12.35/hour plus $4.75/hour when performing manager duties

(Base rate will increase after six months of employment)

Assistant Managers

$18.00/hour

Manager Trainees

$49,920/yr.* with an opportunity to make $65,000-$95,000/yr. as a Store Manager

*$24.00/hr. (average of 40 hrs./wk.)

Apply in-person at the Aurora Aldi, or stop into a store near you on the event date.

According to the release, Aldi offers competitive wages and benefits, including:

Industry-leading Wages

Medical, dental, vision Insurance & prescription coverage for eligible employees

Vacation time and paid holidays

401(k) Plan

