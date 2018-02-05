Watch Live: Prepare for slippery morning drive as burst of snow heads this way

WATCH HERE: MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM

Weather snapshot:

1" to 2" of snow Monday night

Dry tomorrow

1" to 3" of snow Wednesday

Pretty active weather pattern this week with shots of snow coming at us.

The first one will be tonight. A fast moving disturbance will give the area 1 to 2 inches of snow by 7 a.m.

The morning drive will again be slippery. We get a break tomorrow with dry conditions.

A mix of sun and clouds across the area.

Here comes another storm. This one will track well south and east of us.

A quick shot of 1 to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast with most of it coming down in the morning.

Look for weather issues with morning drives tomorrow and Wednesday.

