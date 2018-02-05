Beachwood tenants revolt as pricey complex shows signs of disrepair

They said it's just condensation, and there wasn't anything they could do about it.

This according to Dr. Mario Kohen's as he mops up pools of water in his pricey Beachwood apartment, known as The Vue.

“That's a lot of water we already cleaned it. So this is cleaned in the morning,” said Kohen. "We told the management this about a year ago and what they do come and go, and a temporary fix.”

In January a pipe a burst, flooding the complex's state-of-the-art gym.

Tenants say they have been having problems with the fire alarm system. Some said they smelled gas.

Beau Miller has lived here for more than two years and says things went south when the property got new owners.

“Overall service has been staggering,“ said Miller. “The gym, which was once heavily marketed in this luxury lifestyle complex, is no longer available to us, and we don’t know if and when it will be repaired.”

However, he did say the company offered an off-the-property workout facility.

The two sides met with an arbitrator with no results.



Miller and other tenants are refusing to pay their rent. At least to the management company, Strategic Management Properties of North America.

The tenants hired a lawyer and he is depositing their money into an account.

We did reach out to the local operation manager Stark Enterprises.

Stark offered the following statement:

We have been working round the clock to make all the needed repairs and meet every one of our tenants’ expectations at The Vue Apartment Homes. So, we’re very disappointed that a small group of tenants decided to place their rent in escrow. In an effort to better understand our residents’ concerns, we agreed to voluntary mediation. We met with the mediator and tenants’ representatives beginning on Friday, February 2 and continuing throughout the weekend, and thought we were making great progress. Indeed, we’d reached agreement on every nonmonetary concern that the tenant group brought forward. Our interests are aligned. We want what all of our tenants want – to set the standard of luxury living in the Beachwood community. But ultimately, that group demanded one big check be written to a group of tenants who hadn’t even individually identified themselves to us. We’re not going to do that. We’re ready and willing to hear each tenant’s request, and we’ll work to get every one of them resolved. We urge any individual who has any concern to talk with us. We know that working together, we can solve any problem. But that must be done on a case-by-case basis, not in response to a group that’s trying to take advantage of a situation for the members’ own monetary benefit. We’re continuing to work through the issues with the fire sprinkler system toward a permanent fix, and we have been open and transparent about the process with our residents. We’re committed to restoring all impacted apartments, public spaces and amenities, to the high standard of luxury our valued tenants expect and deserve. With any property, we know there is always room for continuous improvement. To that end, we want to make The Vue even better to the benefit of all. We look forward to working with every resident who wants to get an issue solved.

