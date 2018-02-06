Northeast Ohio weather: More snow this morning and tomorrow

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Commuter Alert:

Widespread snow has been moving through early this morning, leaving many roads covered in snow. Any untreated surface will be very slick this morning. Visibility will also be down while the snow is moving through. Use caution on your morning commute.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're waking up to fast moving snow again this morning. The snow should gradually come to an end by mid-morning. We'll begin the day on a cloudy note, but a few peeks of sun may break out later today.

9:00 AM: 23°, Noon: 25°, 5:00 PM: 26°

Expect a quiet, dry evening commute. Widespread snow will move back in after midnight.

Mid-Week Weather Maker:

An area of low pressure will be moving northeast through West Virginia on Wednesday. For us this means MORE SNOW! Snow may be heavy from time to time, especially east of I-77.

Snow will be on-going for Wednesday morning's commute. The snow may not end until lunchtime.

Once the widespread snow moves out, we'll need to watch for some light lake effect snow during the late-afternoon and evening hours. High pressure will be moving in Wednesday evening into Thursday, so this should help to cut off the lake effect.

Area-wide, we're forecasting 2" – 4" of new snow, however, some spots east of I-77 could come out with 5" – 6".

More Snow By Friday:

The weather pattern remains very progressive; one weather system after the next. The daylight hours of your Thursday should be dry, but we expect snow to move in Thursday night. This snow will continue into Friday.

Snow showers will come to an end Friday night.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Dry for now. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

