Northeast Ohio weather: Next round of snow tomorrow morning

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clouds will quickly increase again this evening as we get ready for the next storm. A developing area of low pressure over East Texas and Louisiana will track east of us tomorrow. The heaviest snow will fall south and east of Cleveland where a winter weather advisory is in effect starting early tomorrow morning. Look for the snow to be coming down when you wake up tomorrow. Over 3 inches of additional snow will be common in the advisory areas. The system snow will be over by afternoon then some light lake effect snow takes over the rest of the day and Wednesday night. A break in the action Thursday with dry weather during the day. The next system arrives Thursday night and Friday with more snow.

