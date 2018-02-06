'Wake Up' your wallet: Credits that could save money during tax time

It's tax time, and no one likes having to pay the government!

There are several tax credits and deductions you should closely monitor that could help you save money.

Earned Income Tax Credit - The tax credit benefits families and individuals with low to moderate income. The credit reduces the amount of tax you owe, which may result in a refund.

Child Tax Credit - The credit is worth $1,000 per child, but there are restrictions. The child has to be 16 or younger at the end of the tax year and claimed as a dependent. Beginning next year, the credit doubles to $2,000 per child.

State and Local Tax Deductions - Itemizing deductions on your return, such as property taxes and some income or sales taxes, can get you anywhere between $1,200 and $5,000 in tax savings.

Tax filing deadline this year falls on April 17.

