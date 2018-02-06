Overnight snowfall leads to school delays throughout Northeast O - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overnight snowfall leads to school delays throughout Northeast Ohio

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Wilson Mills Road in Chesterland (Source: WOIO) Wilson Mills Road in Chesterland (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Snow-packed roads and icy conditions have prompted several school delays in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, primarily in rural counties.

Most of the area saw several inches of snow overnight, and more is on the way Tuesday morning!

Weather snapshot:

  • Morning snow, some slick roads possible
  • Peeking sun spots later on Tuesday
  • Several inches of snow Wednesday

