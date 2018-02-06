Overnight snowfall leads to school delays throughout Northeast Ohio

Snow-packed roads and icy conditions have prompted several school delays in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, primarily in rural counties.

Most of the area saw several inches of snow overnight, and more is on the way Tuesday morning!

Northeast Ohio weather: More snow this morning and tomorrow

Weather snapshot:

Morning snow, some slick roads possible

Peeking sun spots later on Tuesday

Several inches of snow Wednesday

I-90 W & Crocker Road Exit- snow is falling... lanes hard to make out because of accumulated snow. #WakeUpCleveland is on right now. pic.twitter.com/HUXeF1FYCA — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) February 6, 2018

As of 4:30am, we have more than 1,000 crews on the road across Ohio. This is the view from one of the dash cams in a plow on I-71 in Medina Co. Please give our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/rtxPE2ZmYS — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 6, 2018

