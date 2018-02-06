Winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday, 4+ inches of snow expected for some

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio ahead of Wednesday's snow accumulation.

Northeast Ohio weather: More snow this morning and tomorrow

The snowfall is expected to begin after midnight Wednesday morning with widespread impact throughout the day.

The Wednesday morning commute could be especially dangerous depending on if the roads are left untreated.

Downtown Cleveland and areas west are expected to see at least 2 inches of snow. Areas east of Cleveland will likely see 2 to 5 inches by the time the snow moves out.

More snow is expected by the end of the week.

