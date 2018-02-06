Vigil planned, GoFundMe set up for family of 4 killed in Collinwood house fire

A vigil is planned Tuesday night for the four family members who died in last week's fire on Hillview Road .

According to friends and family, the victims have been identified as:

46-year-old Alfonso Lathan, Jr.

Alfonso's 44-year-old nephew Frank Clark

His 8-year-old granddaughter Aniyah Lampkins

His 3-year-old son Alfonso Lathan III

Frank Clark, an NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, says his father Frank and three of his relatives were the victims named from the fire.

My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland. Pray for me and my family during this time. pic.twitter.com/bjXxHCRe4n — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 4, 2018

Clark is a graduate from Cleveland's Glenville High School.

Alfonso's wife, 46-year-old Gianna Lathan, is the only survivor from the house fire. She jumped to safety when the fire broke out at the home in the 1600 block of Hillview Road on Jan. 30.

A vigil to remember the victims is planned for Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. on the street where the house burned.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with the family's burial costs.

Arson investigators and the state fire marshal were called to the scene, but the cause is still under investigation.

The home had smoke detectors, but they were not working.

