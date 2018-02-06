Progressive to hire more than 1,000 new employees in Cleveland area

Progressive is planning to hire over 7,500 people across the country in 2018, including 1,300 new employees in Cleveland.

Positions in varying schedules will include IT and analyst roles, corporate functions, and customer care and claims roles.

"Progressive is a company where you can come for a job and build a career, in any business area from technology to customer service," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst.

The company recently decided it will no longer ask applicants about their salary history.

"We've always based our pay on market research," Niederst said. "We hope this change will give candidates who apply for our jobs confidence that they will be paid based on what they bring to Progressive, regardless of whether their previous employers paid them fairly."

In addition to traditional medical and dental benefits offered by Progressive, the company will give annual bonuses based on company performance.

Offices in Texas, Colorado, Arizona, California, and Florida will also be looking to add new employees.

Click here to apply online at Progressive.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.