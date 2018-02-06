Grand jury doesn't indict Twinsburg man accused of killing wife

The Summit County Grand Jury did not indict Anthony Demchak for the death of his wife.

The 69-year-old Twinsburg man had been accused of killing Marilyn Demchak, 65, on Oct.26, 2017.

Marilyn was found dead inside their Dooridge Drive home.

Anthony called 911 and said he thought Marilyn had fallen and bumped her head.

Twinsburg police investigated the death as a homicide and charged Demchak with murder.

Since he was not indicted, Demchak has been released from jail.

