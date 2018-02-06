Cleveland man shot multiple times during attempt robbery on city's West Side

Police hoping to identify this person running on W. 57th. (Source: Cleveland police)

Two suspects remain on the loose after shooting a man who had just gotten home from work.

Cleveland Police said on Jan. 25, Jose Mullins was parking in his driveway in the 1900 block of West 57th Street when two suspects approached him and demanded money.

One suspect shot Mullins multiple times. Both men then fled southbound on West 57th Street.

A third man fled the area running northbound on West 57th Street.

He stopped at a house and told residents to call police before continuing northbound on West 57th Street.

The surveillance picture from a nearby school shows that man.

Detectives are hoping to identify him.

If you have any information, please contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-2755.

Mullins remains at MetroHealth Hospital.

