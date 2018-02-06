Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in Akron partners with Cleveland-area Applebee's restaurants

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in Akron announced today it is partnering with Applebee's locations in the Cleveland area. (Source: WOIO)

Akron-based Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. announced today it is partnering with Applebee's Grill & Bar locations in the Cleveland area.

From Feb. 6 through April, Applebee's will host exclusive pouring rights to Thirsty Dog's Blood Hound Orange IPA.

A pint is $6.25 and a "brewtus" glass is $7.25. Guests may also purchase growlers of Blood Hound for $26.

Nationally Applebee's has been launching month-long campaigns geared toward millennials by offering $1 drink specials. Is a partnership with Thirsty Dog a hyperlocal attempt at attracting a younger crowd to the chain restaurant?

“We are excited to be starting the year with the announcement of our partnership with Thirsty Dog Brewing Company,” said Terry Culler, regional marketing coordinator, Apple American Group. “We know that our guests will love the Blood Hound Orange IPA, whether pairing it with one of our delicious menu items in-restaurant, or sharing a growler with friends at home, and we are so happy to be supporting a growing business within our local community!”

Here are the participating locations: Akron, Alliance, Ashland, Ashtabula, Avon, Brooklyn, Brunswick, Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls, Elyria, Fairview Park, Garfield Heights, Independence, Kent, Lorain, Lyndhurst, Macedonia, Mansfield, Massillon, Medina, Mentor, Middleburg Heights, New Philadelphia, North Canton, North Olmsted, Sandusky, Stow, Streetsboro, Strongsville, University Heights, Wadsworth, Willoughby and Wooster.

Thirsty Dog recently opened in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland in October. Beers there include Labrador Lager, Irish Setter Red, Rail Dog, Siberian Night, Whippet Wheat and more.

