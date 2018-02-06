This 2-year-old Pit bull mix wants to be your valentine: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. show every Tuesday on Cleveland 19 News and like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page for live videos with the pet.

Today the APL is bringing in Janelle, a fun, friendly and energetic Pit bull mix. She’s 2 years old and will do well in an active home where she gets lots of attention.

The APL has a "Be My Valentine" promotion right now. Select dogs are $40 and select cats are $10.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

