Port Clinton schools lockdown ends; robbery suspect still at large

Port Clinton schools were placed on lockdown after an armed man robbed a hospital pharmacy Tuesday.

The suspect rushed into the Magruder Hospital pharmacy at 2:30 p.m., robbed it and then fled on foot.

The suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Port Clinton City School district, the lockdown has ended.

The suspect wore camouflage pants and a camouflage coat during the robbery, and is still at-large.

All students are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

