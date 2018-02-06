Kasich will likely run for president, but will he run as a Republican?

Governor John Kasich will give his last State of the State speech on Feb. 23, but is he already looking ahead to 2020?

If you have flipped through cable news lately, you have probably seen a lot of Governor John Kasich.

That has a lot of people asking whether he's planning another run for President.

“I don't think there's any doubt. John Kasich is running for President, and really been running for President since 2016,” said David Cohen, a political science professor and Assistant Director at the Bliss Institute at the University of Akron.

“I don't think his campaign ever ended from 2016,” Cohen said.

Cohen explains there's a typical playbook for running for President, and Kasich is checking all the boxes: write a book, check; appear on national TV, check; travel to early primary states, check.

“I don't think his trip to New Hampshire is really an accident. I don't think he's going there to vacation,” Cohen said.

Cohen argues the bigger question isn't if he'll run, but for what party.

“He's going to have to decide is he going to challenge Donald Trump in the primary in 2020 or run as an independent?” Cohen asked.

Cohen adds, you likely won't hear anything officially from Kasich until after the mid-term elections in November 2018.

“It is very rare for a candidate three years out to say: 'Yes, I'm running for president,'” Cohen said.

If you are wondering, a sitting president hasn't faced a primary challenger since 1992 when Pat Buchanan ran against and lost to George W. Bush.

