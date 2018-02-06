20-year-old Cleveland man killed in violent truck crash; runaway driver under investigation

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a box truck that reportedly lost control.

According to Cleveland police, as the man entered a crosswalk at St. Clair Avenue and East 79th Street, Michael Thomas, 51, lost control of his truck on the icy road.

Thomas's box truck snapped a utility pole, hit a street sign and then collided with two more utility poles before striking the 20-year-old.

The right wall of the truck was sheered off during the accident, causing unsecured cargo and two motorcycles to fall on top of the pedestrian.

The victim was rushed to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The driver initially fled the scene on foot, but returned and surrendered to police.

The facts of this case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office.

