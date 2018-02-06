Cleveland Orchestra, celebrating 100 years, focused on evolving during city's cultural renewal

The Cleveland Orchestra has been performing for 100 years this season.

According to the New York Times, the orchestra is one of the best in the country.

Andre Gremillet, Executive Director of the Cleveland Orchestra, said his goal for the centennial season includes reaching out to the entire city and evolving with the cultural renewal of Cleveland.

"One of our goals is to make sure we keep evolving with this community," he said. "To make sure we're relevant to as many people as possible."

On Tuesday, the orchestra performed in front of a group of hundreds of Cleveland school students, including works of Beethoven. In between the classical music selections, a group of actors told stories of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"This orchestra was founded, from the start, to provide educational services, if you will," said Gremillet.

He says they hope to inspire a future generation of young musicians.

The Cleveland Orchestra will be performing in Europe and Japan beginning in late May, as well as the works of Beethoven and the opera "Tristan and Isolde" right here in Cleveland.

For those who haven't made it to Severance Hall?

Gremillet has a message.

"Give it a try," he said. "You know, there's a reason this music has survived."

