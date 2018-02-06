Hour-by-hour photo timeline of snow hitting Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio ahead of Wednesday's snow accumulation.

The snowfall is expected to begin after midnight Wednesday morning with widespread impact throughout the day.

Here's a timeline for Wednesday morning's commute:

3 a.m.-8 a.m.: Snow begins, heaviest falls during morning drive. Likely 1-2 inches by 7 a.m.

Snow begins to end, west to east. Heaviest southeast of Cleveland. Noon-5 p.m.: Lingering flakes, cold and windy. 1-3 inches expected north, 2-5 inches expected south.

More snow is expected by the end of the week.

