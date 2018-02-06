'Mappy Hour' aims to boost outdoor recreation in Cleveland

Calling all recreation enthusiasts: Mappy Hour has come to town.

Mappy Hour, launched four years ago in New York City, is a gathering of outdoor fans who geek out over maps, guidebooks, beer and adventure stories.

City to city, the event has grown over the past years from Calgary to Washington D.C.

"We are working hard to build a strong community of nature, adventure and sports enthusiasts by bringing together those with a shared passion for the outdoors," said founder Sarah Knapp.

The first meeting kicked off at Terrestrial Brewing company Tuesday evening and featured Dan Sahli, from the Cleveland Metroparks, who gave an intro to cross country skiing.

More meeting are slated in the coming months as Knapp focuses on building a robust outdoor community in Cleveland.

