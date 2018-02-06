Two men rob Richmond Heights bank at gunpoint; reward offered

Two men robbed a Richmond Heights bank on Tuesday afternoon, and police are seeking leads as they work to hunt them down.

According to Cleveland FBI spokeswoman Vicki D. Anderson, an armed man ordered customers and employees to the ground while his accomplice jumped the counter and demanded cash from the bank tellers.

The tellers complied and handed the man an unknown amount of money.

The robbery occurred at an Ohio Savings Bank branch, located at 720 Richmond Rd.

The suspect that jumped the teller counter wore a dark hoodie, gloves and white tennis shoes. The second suspect wore dark clothing and his face was covered, possibly with a mask. He wore green gloves.

Both unknown suspects were described as young, thin and about 5-feet-7-inches tall.

A third suspect was waiting in a stolen black Chevy Cruz.

The vehicle has been recovered by law enforcement.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public on the identity of the individuals responsible for this robbery.

Tips can remain anonymous, and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Richmond Heights Police Department.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.