Lake County man to stand trial for allegedly importing opiates from China

A Lake County man has been indicted for importing 35 grams of an exotic opiate from China.

According to U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman, Karl Brewster, 58, of Perry Township, imported approximately 35 grams of methoxyacetyl fentanyl -- a so-called designer drug from the People's Republic of China -- between March 10 and April 25, 2017.

"This defendant illegally imported drugs that are killing thousands of our neighbors and relatives," Herdman said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to work to reduce the supply of these deadly drugs while partnering with others focused on reducing the demand."

If convicted, Brewster's sentence will be determined by a federal court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including the defendant's prior criminal record, if any, the defendant's role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Seabury Gould following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

