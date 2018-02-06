Community working to mend family torn apart in deadly Collinwood fire

A prayer was said before a vigil on Tuesday night for the four people killed in a house fire on Cleveland’s East Side.

“We know that if they know you we know that they are in a better place, because you have wrapped your arms around them,” a minister said to a group of heartbroken mourners.

Frank Clark, 44, Alfonso Lathan Jr., 46, Alfonso Lathan III, 3, and Aniyah Lampkins, 8, were all were killed in a tragic fire on Hillview Avenue in Collinwood.

Fifty people came out despite the bitter cold to pay their respects.

Latisha Spencer's mom, Gianna Lathan, jumped from the home and survived, but Latisha lost three family members in the fire.

“You have no idea what I have to do to be strong for her. You weren’t there when it happened, my mother is trying to be as strong as she can be,” Spencer said.

The two-and-a-half story house went up quickly, according to Cleveland firefighters, and the house was fully engulfed by the time the Cleveland Fire Department arrived. There was no way they could get inside to rescue any of the four who were trapped.

“You have no idea the pain that we are going through at this time, you will never know. I am trying to be strong but I am hurting too,” Spencer said.

Cleveland fire investigators have not released a report yet.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

