Northeast Ohio weather: A break from the snow for now

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We will leave some flurries in the forecast through the night and early tomorrow along the lakeshore counties mainly. Temperatures will be chilly with arctic air coming in. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky with very cold temperatures. We will only be around 20 degrees for a high. We are tracking the next round of snow for Friday. This will once again impact the morning drive. The latest thinking is that most of the snow will fall along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland where several more inches could fall. Temperatures, however, will be milder on Friday.

