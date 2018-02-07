Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread snow will slow the morning commute!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Morning Commuter Alert:

Widespread snow will be moving in through the morning. Roads, especially those that have not been treated, will become snow-covered. Visibility will also be down while the snow is moving through. Use extreme caution on your morning drive.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Snow will be overspreading the area as the morning goes on. Widespread snow is likely through 11:00 AM or so. Conditions will improve in most areas during the afternoon.

The lake is 93.1% ice-covered. So, I'm not overly concerned about lake enhancement or widespread lake effect snow. *However*, I can't quite rule out some areas of lake effect snow developing during the afternoon and evening hours. This is something we'll be watching closely later today.

Otherwise, today will be cloudy and cold.

9:00 AM: 22°, Noon: 23°, 5:00 PM: 24°

Our snowfall accumulation forecast has not changed much. We're still thinking 2" – 4" from the West Side of Cleveland west to Sandusky and southwest to Mansfield. East Siders are looking at 2" – 5". Akron, Canton, Wooster, and potentially Medina: 2" – 5". Our big winners will be southern Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, southern Columbiana, and Mahoning counties, where we expect the heaviest snow to set up. We are forecasting 4" – 8" in these areas.

Finally A Break!

We should get a nice, much-deserved break in the snow tomorrow. It'll be cold though. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s on Thursday. A few flurries are possible, but that's all.

More Snow By Friday:

The weather pattern remains very progressive and unsettled; one weather system after the next. Snow will move in late Thursday night and will continue through Friday.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: A dry start to the day. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

