School closings triggered by winter warnings, advisories in Northeast Ohio

The threat for several inches of snow have prompted school cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

Most of the area will see 2 to 5 inches of snow, beginning Wednesday morning and tapering off by the afternoon.

4:55 AM radar: Snow moving in from our southwest. Still think highest accumulations will be Akron/Youngstown/Canton, south. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/8TVLW1tb4k — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) February 7, 2018

Weather snapshot:

Winter weather advisory during morning commute

Conditions improve in the afternoon

More snow on Friday

