School closings triggered by winter warnings, advisories in Northeast Ohio

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The threat for several inches of snow have prompted school cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

Most of the area will see 2 to 5 inches of snow, beginning Wednesday morning and tapering off by the afternoon.

Weather snapshot:

  • Winter weather advisory during morning commute
  • Conditions improve in the afternoon
  • More snow on Friday

