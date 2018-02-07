How working and stay-at-home parents can plan for a snow day

When the snow starts falling, kids start hoping for a snow day. But for working parents and even stay-at-home parents, it can quickly turn stressful.

We are getting answers on the options stay-at-home parents or working parents have when children have the day off of school because of snow.

If you are a working parent, here are a few options:

Reach out to your principal. They may know of daycare options

Reach out to family

Check your local YMCA

Check with neighbors

Check with your work to see if they would be flexible with kids

Talk it over with your spouse

If you are a stay-at-home parent, here are a few options:

Visit the library

DVR movies ahead of time

Play a family game

Bake

Make a chores list

Play outside

