How working and stay-at-home parents can plan for a snow day

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

When the snow starts falling, kids start hoping for a snow day. But for working parents and even stay-at-home parents, it can quickly turn stressful.

We are getting answers on the options stay-at-home parents or working parents have when children have the day off of school because of snow.

If you are a working parent, here are a few options:

  • Reach out to your principal. They may know of daycare options
  • Reach out to family
  • Check your local YMCA
  • Check with neighbors
  • Check with your work to see if they would be flexible with kids 
  • Talk it over with your spouse

If you are a stay-at-home parent, here are a few options:

  • Visit the library
  • DVR movies ahead of time
  • Play a family game
  • Bake
  • Make a chores list
  • Play outside

