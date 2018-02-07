LIVE: Snow-covered roads, winter storm alerts disrupt Wednesday morning commute (blog)

Heavy snow picked up during the Wednesday morning commute, covering area roadways and causing hundreds of school cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Snow will be overspreading the area as the morning goes on. Widespread snow is likely through 11:00 AM or so. Conditions will improve in most areas during the afternoon. The lake is 93.1% ice-covered. So, I'm not overly concerned about lake enhancement or widespread lake effect snow. *However*, I can't quite rule out some areas of lake effect snow developing during the afternoon and evening hours. This is something we'll be watching closely later today. Otherwise, today will be cloudy and cold. 9:00 AM: 22°, Noon: 23°, 5:00 PM: 24° Our snowfall accumulation forecast has not changed much. We're still thinking 2" – 4" from the West Side of Cleveland west to Sandusky and southwest to Mansfield. East Siders are looking at 2" – 5". Akron, Canton, Wooster, and potentially Medina: 2" – 5". Our big winners will be southern Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, southern Columbiana, and Mahoning counties, where we expect the heaviest snow to set up. We are forecasting 4" – 8" in these areas.

The Ohio Department of Transportation deployed over 1,000 plow trucks to treat the area roadways.

We have more than 1,000 crews out plowing and treating roads across the state. Here are two of them working in the Columbus area. Please give them plenty of room to work and plan for a slow commute this morning. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/VdPFKvlHKU — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 7, 2018

Road conditions worsened as the morning progressed.

LIVE LOOK: Innerbelt Bridge conditions are rough. Be careful getting into #Cleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/AyojLV5SDL — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) February 7, 2018

