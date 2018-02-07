Mother, grandmother arrested after 11-month-old girl tests positive for cocaine

An Elyria grandmother and mother have been charged with endangering a child after an 11-month-old girl's blood tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Elyria police say 39-year-old Roxie McCall and 21-year-old Shanice McCall were arrested after paramedics responded to a home in the 200 block of Chestnut Street on Feb. 1.

The girl's mother, Shanice, called 911 to report that her child hit her head and was acting dazed.

Paramedics checked the girl's vitals and discovered that she was fine, but police were called because Shanice was acting suspicious.

The 11-month-old was taken to University Hospital's Elyria Medical Center to run additional tests, which showed that cocaine and THC from marijuana were in her system.

During the testing, the girl became unresponsive and was flown to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, according to Elyria police.

Police returned to the home on Chestnut Street to question an uncooperative Roxie, the girl's grandmother.

Both Roxie and Shanice were arrested for the felony on Feb. 2 and taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Investigators have not detailed the specifics on how the drugs got into the girl's body.

The girl has recovered and has since been released from the hospital. She has been placed in the care of her father.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.