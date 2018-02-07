22-year-old man in custody after Parma Heights swat incident

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after a standoff early Wednesday morning.

Parma Heights police were called to the Valley York Apartments at 6951 York Road around 3:30 a.m., after the suspect allegedly fired a round in his third-floor apartment.

His mom and grandma told officers he thought someone was attacking him.

Both women escaped safely and called 911 from a first-floor apartment.

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to come outside and allegedly fired several more rounds inside the apartment.

He surrendered peacefully around 9:30 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Charges are pending and his name is not being released.

Officers say he has no criminal history.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.