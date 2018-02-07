Will the Cavs make a move before the trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is hours away.

Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. will be here before you know it and so far, the Cleveland Cavaliers doesn't seem to be making any noise.

Basketball fans around Cleveland and across the nation agree, it there is one team that needs to be wheeling and dealing, it's the Cavs.

Despite being home to the best player in the league, the team needs a lot.

But what's most visibly missing from the Cavs is its defense.

LeBron James reportedly wants Cleveland to trade the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected first-round pick.

Do you think that will happen, and if so, will it even help?

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.