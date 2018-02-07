Lakewood Police investigating 3 carjackings from the past week

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating three different carjacking incidents from the past week. (Source: Raycom Media)

The first incident was on Feb. 1, the second was on Feb. 5 and the third carjacking was on Feb. 6.

Police said the around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 a man had his Chevy Cruze taken from him by two male suspects in the parking of Aldi's on West 117th Street.

Investigators said the man was injured during the crime.

The incident on Feb. 5 happened around 8 p.m. at Marc's Plaza.

Authorities said the man was approached by five to eight juvenile males who threatened him, pointed something at him and took his vehicle and wallet.

Officials said the suspects drove off in an unkown direction.

Authorities spotted the car around West 117th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police said the officer began a pursuit into Cleveland that was eventually stopped due to safety concerns.

Investigators said the incident on Feb. 6 happened around 10 p.m. on the 11800 block of Clifton Avenue.

A woman told police while she was parking her car a group of men robbed her of her Nisson X-Terra by gunpoint.

Police have not made any arrests in the three incidents.

