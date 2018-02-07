Bar Symon is in the running for best airport bar

Bar Symon at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is in the running for USA Today's Reader's Choice for Best Airport Bar for 2018. (Source WOIO)

Bar Symon at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is in the running for USA Today's Reader's Choice for Best Airport Bar for 2018.

Customers can vote for their favorite airport bar at the USA Today website.

According to Michael Symon's website, the restaurant offers hearty comfort food.

Some of the signature items according the Bar Symon website:

Fat Doug burger

Pulled Pork sandwich

Potato and Cheese Pierogi

Bar Symon also offers power outlets at every table and bar stool so travelers can charge electronics while they wait for a flight.

Bar Symon inside Cleveland Hopkins Airport has cool design touches

The restaurant also features flight status screens for the customers.

