Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Cleveland's east side

The Cleveland Police Department has released the name of the victim in the fatal pedestrian crash on Cleveland's east side.

Police said 20-year-old Davon Johnson was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Drivers from two vehicles fled from the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Cleveland's east side Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police.

Cleveland paramedics say a black sedan and a white truck were involved. Several dirtbikes fell out of the truck, but they were not involved.

Update: Motorcycle NOT involved...per police...fell off the back of the truck.

EMS says pedestrian was struck.

No word on condition. @cleveland19news @JamieSullivanTV pic.twitter.com/cYZ1IAIzOn — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) February 6, 2018

According to police, the driver of both vehicles fled from the scene.

The driver of the white truck, who left a dog behind in the vehicle, later turned himself into police. His dog was removed from the truck and was taken in by animal control officers.

Utility crews were called to the crash scene to repair a power pole that was sheared off as a result of the incident.

