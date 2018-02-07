Salt scarce due to storms. Why?

It could be a slippery winter as a shortage of road salt is limiting its use.

The Cargill Salt mine in Cleveland stretches for miles under Lake Erie.

The mine supplies road salt to a big chunk of the east and midwest.

They're working overtime, but so far this winter the production hasn't met up with demand.

We asked Cargill what was the reason, and received this statement:

"With the number of winter snowstorms recently, Cargill has seen a surge of road salt orders that have temporarily constrained our inventory. We remain committed to supporting our customers throughout the winter months and are working with them to prioritize shipments so that public safety is not affected.

We are sorry for any delayed shipments and are working as quickly and safely as we can to produce and ship more product."

The bottom line to the story remains the same, salt or not -- beware when driving in winter, particularly near intersections or hilly sections of roadway.

