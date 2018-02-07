Investigators make arrest in Canton bank robbery

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said Travis Lucius,46, was arrested at his home at Henrietta Avenue in Canton. (Source Stark County Sheriff's Office)

The Stark County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Canton.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office said Travis Lucius,46, was arrested at his home at Henrietta Avenue in Canton.

Investigators said he was wanted on a warrant for robbery in connection with the Jan. 22 robbery of the Bank of Magnolia on Cleveland Avenue.

Authorities said Lucius was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Stark County Jail, bond was set at $150,000.

