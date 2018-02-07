5-year-old kidnapped in carjacking on Cleveland's East Side; child released

A simple visit to a gas station spun wildly out of control Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland's East Side.

According to Cleveland police, a woman left her car running at a Shell gas station at Lee Road and Harvard Avenue, and seconds later, a man jumped into her vehicle and sped off with a 5-year-old boy inside.

A Good Samaritan followed, and in a dramatic escalation, the car thief opened fire on the citizen's car.

The child was dropped off by the suspect in the area of East 140th Street and Glendale Avenue.

The child was unharmed.

The suspect and vehicle have not yet been located.

Police described the car as a red Hyundai Sonata with Michigan plates.

