Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' jackpot surges to $2.4M

The Grayton Road Tavern’s “Queen of Hearts” jackpot is up to an astonishing $2.4 million, and it will only grow as the lucky lady remains hidden.

That's right, there was no winner Wednesday night.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets were purchased over the last week, adding $700,000 to the coveted jackpot.

Over the last four weeks alone, the winner-take-all cash prize has ballooned from $550,000 to this week's seven-figure grand total.

Tickets can be purchased daily at Grayton Road Tavern from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Plus, starting at 10 a.m., people from across the region can travel to Harry Buffalo locations in Elyria, Highland Heights, North Olmsted and Parma; North Ridgeville's J's Skills; and Lorain's Lucky J's to buy tickets.

Ticket sales are suspended at 3 p.m. every Wednesday.

The frenzy to buy tickets has surged due to the high jackpot, but also because players have better odds of winning this game as opposed to the Ohio Lottery.

HOW IT WORKS:

A deck of 54 cards, jokers included, is placed face down on a board and sealed.

Each card is numbered, from one to 54.

When players purchase their tickets, they write their name and phone number, then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

The remaining card numbers are: 20, 28, 30, 45, 49, 50.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.

If they get the Queen of Hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only one person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.

It costs only $1 per ticket, and drawings take place every Wednesday at the bar at 7:30 p.m.

Participants do not need to be present to win, but the drawing nights bring in big crowds.

Only six cards are left after the eights of spades was pulled this week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.