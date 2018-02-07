Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' found! Winner takes $5.5 million jackpot

The Grayton Road Tavern’s “Queen of Hearts” is over, and the winner will take home the unbelievable $5.5 million jackpot.

The Queen was hiding behind the 45 card.

A portion of the $5.5 million jackpot will help launch the next game at the Grayton Road Tavern, coming soon.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets were purchased over the last week, adding more than $1 million to the coveted jackpot.

Over the last seven weeks alone, the winner-take-all cash prize has ballooned from $550,000 to this week's seven-figure grand total.

HOW IT WORKS:

A deck of 54 cards, jokers included, is placed face down on a board and sealed.

Each card is numbered, from one to 54.

When players purchase their tickets, they write their name and phone number, then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.

If they get the Queen of Hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only one person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.

It costs only $1 per ticket, and drawings take place every Wednesday at the bar at 7:30 p.m.

