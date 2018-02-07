Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' found! Winner takes $5.5 million j - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' found! Winner takes $5.5 million jackpot

The Grayton Road Tavern’s “Queen of Hearts” is over, and the winner will take home the unbelievable $5.5 million jackpot.

The Queen was hiding behind the 45 card.

A portion of the $5.5 million jackpot will help launch the next game at the Grayton Road Tavern, coming soon.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets were purchased over the last week, adding more than $1 million to the coveted jackpot.

Over the last seven weeks alone, the winner-take-all cash prize has ballooned from $550,000 to this week's seven-figure grand total.

HOW IT WORKS:

  • A deck of 54 cards, jokers included, is placed face down on a board and sealed.
  • Each card is numbered, from one to 54.
  • When players purchase their tickets, they write their name and phone number, then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.
  • The remaining card numbers are: 30, 45, 49, 50.
  • If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.
  • If they get the Queen of Hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only one person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.
  • It costs only $1 per ticket, and drawings take place every Wednesday at the bar at 7:30 p.m.

