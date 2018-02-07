Carjacking victim tells 911 dispatcher 'I can't get into my apartment and I'm afraid they're going to come back'

Lakewood neighborhoods are dealing with a series of carjackings, and these attacks are getting more and more violent. (Source WOIO)

Carjackings can happen at any time and any place, especially in a big city.

Crime is mobile and folks in Lakewood are finding that out in a big way.

There have been five carjackings over the past couple of weeks by armed thieves.

"I was just robbed," a victim told a 911 dispatcher.



An understandably frantic caller was carjacked at gunpoint outside her apartment building on Clifton Boulevard in Lakewood.



"What color was the gun?" a dispatcher asked.

"The gun was black," the caller said.

"Okay, was it a big gun or a small gun?" the dispatcher asked.

"It was a big gun and it had an long barrel on it," the victim answered.



One attempted carjacking and one was taken at Aldi's on West 117th Street during the day.

A woman was also a victim of the recent carjackings.

"I can't get into my apartment and I'm afraid they're going to come back," the woman told a dispatcher.



Her apartment keys were on the key ring that the robbers took from her.

"In each case there were multiple , young male suspects involved. They kind of looked for a target that they felt would not give then much resistance," Lakewood Police Chief Tim Malley.



Chief Malley said they showed a weapon and he advises would be victims to think about what you might do before something happened, above all think safety first.



"It is a car. It's not your life. It's not necessarily worth it. In reality we do recover most the vehicles that are stolen," Malley said.



Lakewood Police gave chase of the carjackers that occurred at Lakewood City Center a.k.a. Marc's Plaza.

They broke off the chase when it entered into Cleveland.

The car was found in Garden Valley a couple of hours later.

The Chief said be aware and activate the alarm on you key fob if you find yourself in a similar situation.



"It sends out the lights and the noise and that may be enough to scare them off," Malley said.

The first attempted carjacking in the Aldi's parking lot was thwarted by someone yelling at the would be carjackers.

Chief Malley said if you see something and you can safely do something then DO! He said you can also activate the alarm using your key fob to draw attention.

