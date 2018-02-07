US Marshals capture Cleveland fugitive wanted in execution-style murder

U.S. Marshals concluded a yearlong search for a suspected murderer Wednesday evening in Bellville, Ohio.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Jewan Kyle was arrested while in hiding in central Ohio for allegedly murdering Cedric Carter in the 2500 block of St. Clair Avenue on Nov. 29, 2017.

Kyle, 29, is accused of gunning down Carter outside the Union Club, according to court records.

Kyle and Carter reportedly began arguing in the bar, before the fight spilled outside.

Kyle allegedly brandished a gun and shot the 31-year-old man in the head, killing him.

On Wednesday, Kyle, along with his brother Steven Kyle -- who was wanted for drug trafficking out of West Virginia -- were arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Patrol.

A tip provided to the task force led to their capture.

