Whirlwind afternoon at Euclid, St. Ignatius for national signing day

Very few days are more joyous to watch than national signing day.

In Northeast Ohio that usually means hundreds of youngsters deciding where to continue their sports careers.

Well, as usual, Euclid and St. Ignatius had full tables.

Seven young men and women at Euclid decided where they would continue their dreams today, headlined by Caisja Chandler, who will run track at the University of Cincinnati and Arquon Bush, who will play football there.

Over at St. Ignatius, 11 youngsters made their college choices with Darian Kinnard being the headliner going to Kentucky and Anthony Ameo headed to Ohio State to play Lacrosse.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.