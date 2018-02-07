Harley-Davidson recalling 175,000 bikes due to brake failure issue

Harley-Davidson is recalling roughly 175,000 motorcycles due to a brake failure issue.

The nationwide recall includes more than 30 models, from 2008 to 2011.

According to the bike maker, deposits can build up on brake parts if the fluid isn't changed out every two years, a point that is specified in the owner's manual.

The deposits can cause a valve in the anti-lock brake control unit to stick, according to KSAT-ABC.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started investigating problems in July 2016 after receiving more than 40 complaints, including three reports of crashes and two injuries.

Dealers will flush and replace brake fluid to fix the potential issue.

