Northeast Ohio weather: More snow is on the way!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're waking up to areas of light snow this morning. This won't be a huge deal , but I don't want you to be caught off guard. Snow will come to an end later this morning. (A few flurries may hang around on the East Side, even into this afternoon.)

Otherwise, today will be cold and mostly cloudy.

9:00 AM: 16°, Noon: 20°, 5:00 PM: 20°

We'll stay dry through 11:00 PM.

More Snow By Friday:

The weather pattern remains very progressive and unsettled; one weather system after the next.

Widespread light to moderate snow will move in after midnight tonight. This snow will hang around through Friday morning's commute. By late-morning, the snow should lift north of I-76. Snow will continue through the afternoon, mainly north of Akron.

Early-morning model guidance keeps the snow around along the lakeshore, even into Friday night.

The highest accumulations will be along the lakeshore, where we'll see 3" – 5". Snowfall totals will get gradually lighter as you travel farther south.

Cleveland, Akron, Medina, Kent, Geauga County, central and southern Lorain County, in-land Ashtabula County: 2" – 4"

Canton, Wooster, Mansfield, Youngstown: A trace to 1"

Weekend Outlook:

The weather will stay active through the weekend.

Saturday: Snow showers in the morning. A mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.